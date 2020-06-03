Regional District of Nanaimo playgrounds re-opened June 3

The Regional District of Nanaimo playgrounds re-opened Wednesday (June 3).

The decision was based on the advice from the province, the provincial health officer, and Island Health.

RDN playgrounds and other outdoor amenities were closed as a precautionary measure on March 23 to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health authorities have stated there is no evidence of COVID-19 transmission in playground environments, but playground users can help reduce the potential risks by following these guidelines:

• Stay home if showing any sign of illness;

• Wash or sanitize hands before and after play;

• Practise physical distancing, even at play: keep at least 2m (6 feet) distance at all times;

• Do not gather in large groups; and

• Do not share sports equipment, toys, food, water bottles or other personal items.

In accordance with provincial guidelines, signage will be posted at all RDN playgrounds including notification to users that the playground equipment is not being cleaned or disinfected which is in accordance with provincial guidelines.

On May 14, the RDN followed guidelines for Phase 2 from the BC Restart Plan by opening sport courts and skate parks. Indoor facilities such as arenas and pools remain closed and will be following reopening guidelines from WorkSafe BC, the Ministry of Health and other professional organizations, including the BC Recreation and Parks Association.

For the most up-to-date information, visit www.rdn.bc.ca/parks-services.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

