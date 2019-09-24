Regional District of Nanaimo plans transition to automated curbside collection

The Regional District of Nanaimo is switching to automatic curbside collection for garbage and recycling starting in October of next year.

It will be available to all single-family dwelling units within the regional district not serviced by the City of Nanaimo.

“We are excited to announce this new automated collection service which will provide each RDN household with convenient, easy to roll carts for recyclables, food waste and garbage,” said RDN chairman Ian Thorpe. “The new automated service will address current waste generation, as well as the RDN’s solid waste management plan’s new waste diversion target of 90 per cent over the next 10 years.”

The automated curbside collection service will use specially designed wheeled carts and automated collection trucks with mechanical arms. Truck drivers will operate the arms from within the cab of the truck to grab, lift and empty the materials in the carts.

Waste Connections of Canada was awarded the service contract, which includes automated collection, for a total estimated contract value of $3.2 million for the first year.

Residents will have a choice of cart sizes that best suit their household’s disposal needs. Cart selections can be made until Dec. 31 at www.getinvolved.rdn.ca/curbsidecollection or via the postage paid response form that was sent out in the fall 2019 RDN solid waste newsletter.

Carts will be on display for residents at various locations throughout the region until Nov. 29.

