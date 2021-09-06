Regional District of Nanaimo offers $300K in grants for zero-waste projects

The Regional District of Nanaimo is aiming for 90 per cent diversion of waste from the landfill by 2029. (PQB News file photo)

The Regional District of Nanaimo is once again offering up to $300,000 in grants in 2022 for projects that focus on sustainable waste diversion in the area.

The regional district had successful year for its Zero Waste Recycling Funding program which prompted it to offer project funding to non-profit organizations, who have until Oct. 11 to apply.

“The ZWRF program has shown governments play an important role in helping organizations develop effective waste-reduction initiatives as part of building a circular economy,” said Tyler Brown, RDN chair. “There are many benefits to a circular economy including healthier and more sustainable communities and a lighter environmental footprint, both of which are strategic priorities for the RDN.”

The main focus of the program is to fund projects that fall within the higher tiers of the zero-waste hierarchy and support the RDN’s goal of 90 per cent diversion of waste from the landfill by 2029.

For example, proposals could include:

• Research and recycling hubs for hard to recycle items;

• Reduction and redesign of materials;

• Re-using, repairing and reprocessing of materials;

• Investigating barriers to recycling;

“We are impressed with the accomplishments of the 2021 ZWRF grant recipient organizations. They are actively contributing to a circular economy while building a foundation that will sustain their activities well into the future,” said director Ben Geselbracht, chair of the solid waste committee. “We are excited to see the innovative ideas to come that will result in even more waste being diverted through recycling or repurposing.”

The Zero Waste Recycling Funding program is an initiative of the solid waste management plan, which reflects a long-term vision for how the RDN manages its solid waste, including diversion and disposal.

Grant applications will be evaluated using several criteria aligned with the SWMP and funding award preference will be given to applications from non-profit organizations operating in the RDN that meet the following objectives:

• Maximize waste diversion;

• Sustainable projects that do not rely on ongoing funding;

• Improved convenience for repurposing and recycling of end-of-life materials;

• Innovation in developing markets or processes;

• Collaboration and partnerships that leverage the funding to maximize community benefit;

Applications will be accepted until Oct. 11 at noon. and can be submitted by email to Nikita Kitagawa at nkitagawa@rdn.bc.ca.

An application guide with a sample proposal outline is available on the RDN website at rdn.bc.ca/current-bid-opportunities

Questions about the application process can be directed to 250-390-4111 or toll free at 1-877-607-4111. For more information on the solid waste management plan, visit rdn.bc.ca/solid-waste-management-plan.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

