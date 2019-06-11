Regional District of Nanaimo had 23 employees earn more than $100K

The Regional District of Nanaimo released its statement of financial information for 2018 and revealed money paid to elected officials and staff.

The total remuneration and expenses paid last year was $28,068,126.10 and $397,903.94 respectively. The top earner in the regional district was chief administrative officer Phyllis Carlyle, who was paid $306,092.45 and had expenses amounting to $32,858.47.

The other top earners included director of finance Wendy Idema who earned $184,507.72; general manager of strategic and community development, Geoffrey Garbutt, $176,091.74; general manager of regional and community utilities, Randal Alexander, $175,004.44; general manager of recreation and park services, Thomas Osborne, $174,624.78; and director of transportation and emergency services Daniel Pearce $151,031.10.

The regional district had 23 employees that earn more than $100,000 in 2018.

The total individual remuneration paid to CUPE staff earning over $75,000 was $12,823,093.19 and expenses was $228,161.78.

For elected officials, the highest remuneration was paid to former Electoral Area H (Shaw Hill, Deep Bay Bowser) director and RDN board chair, Bill Veenhoff, who was paid $60,646.23 and had expenses totalling $16,957.64. Following Veenhof were Electoral Area E (Nanoose Bay) director Bob Rogers $37,933.34; Electoral Area C (Extension, East Wellington, Pleasant Valley) director Maureen Young, $37,546.91; Electoral Area A (Cassidy, Cedar, Yellowpoint, South Wellington) director Alec McPHerson $33,910.65; and Electoral Area B (Gabriola & Surrounding Islands) director Howard Houle $33,270.65.

For more information, visit https://www.rdn.bc.ca/financial-reports

