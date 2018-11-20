Regional District of Nanaimo committee chairs appointed

Regional District of Nanaimo board chairman Ian Thorpe has appointed directors to various committees and commissions. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

A former Nanaimo Recycling Exchange executive will now oversee a Regional District of Nanaimo committee on waste.

Coun. Ben Geselbracht, who was vice-chairman of the non-profit recycling depot, was appointed chairman of the RDN solid waste management select committee at a regional district meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Geselbracht will also sit on the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities’ special committee on solid waste and was appointed RDN board representative for the Island Corridor Foundation.

Coun. Tyler Brown, another Nanaimo regional district director, will be chairman of the RDN transit select committee.

By virtue of being the RDN board chairman, Coun. Ian Thorpe will chair the RDN executive committee and sit on the central-south Island regional advisory committee for the Island Coastal Economic Trust. He will also sit on the Qualicum First Nation cooperation protocol working group and Snuneymuxw First Nation/RDN protocol agreement working group.

Coun. Jim Turley, Nanaimo director, was appointed to the Municipal Finance Authority and Coun. Don Bonner, Nanaimo director, was appointed to the Municipal Insurance Association.

Maureen Young, East Wellington area director, was appointed the chairwoman of the RDN community grants committee.

Vanessa Craig, Gabriola director, was appointed to the Vancouver Island Regional Library board.

Thorpe made the appointments with input from board directors.

“We went through a process where all the directors were asked to indicate their interests in what committees they’d like to be on,” said Thorpe. “Some sent in two or three, some sent in 15 and then it was a case of going through, trying to match their interests to what was available and trying to share equally because there is pay involved for the directors if they sit or chair a committee, so I tried to divvy that up equally.”

