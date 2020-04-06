Regional District of Nanaimo building permits up seven per cent in 2019

The Regional District of Nanaimo recorded its highest volume of permit applications to date in 2019.

The numbers increased by approximately seven per cent compared to the 2017 and 2018 totals. However, the construction value of those permits reflected an 11 per cent decline over the previous year.

The RDN received 914 building permit applications in 2019 and issued 715. There were more non-residential permits last year than usual.

Staff report showed that building activity levels in the electoral areas remain strong. In Area B (Gabriola, DeCourcy, Mudge Islands) permits went up to 105 in 2019 from 87 the previous year. In Area E (Nanoose Bay), there was a slight increase to 126, up by four from 2018 while in Area F (Coombs, Hilliers, Errington, Whiskey Creek, Meadowood) 12 more permits were issued last year to 106, from 94 in 2018.

The electoral area total permits issued was 715, 20 more than 2018 figures. But total construction value amounted to $114.8 million, down from than last year’s value of $129.8 million.

RDN staff pointed out that the regional district’s construction value still remains above historical levels.

To quickly process the increasing number of permit applications, the RDN had completed its building permit portal that provides clients the option to “self-serve” their building permit applications and inspection request from home, office or mobile device. It eliminated the need to travel to the RDN office.

