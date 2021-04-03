Regional District of Nanaimo backs income tax credit increase for volunteer firefighers

A bill to increase income tax credits for volunteer firefighters has been introduced in Parliament by Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord John. (PQN News file photo)

The Regional District of Nanaimo board has endorsed a proposal from Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns to increase the tax credit for volunteer firefighters and search and rescue volunteers.

The RDN will write a letter of support to the federal and provincial governments in favour of the private member’s Bill C-264 to increase the annual Canadian income tax credit for volunteers from $3,000 to $10,000, which currently equates to about $450 per year or $2.25 per volunteer hour worked.

The City of Parksville, Town of Qualicum Beach and fire departments in the electoral areas have also send letters of support of the bill that Johns introduced last February. Johns was motivated by the petition signed by thousands of his constituents along with people across Canada calling for the increase in tax credit.

Under existing tax rules, volunteer firefighters and search and rescue volunteers would have to put in at least 200 hours per year with their local fire department or recognized search and rescue organizations to be eligible for the tax credit.

