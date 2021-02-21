Regional District hosts virtual town hall for Kaleden, Apex and Twin Lakes Feb. 26

Topics of discussion include the budget for the area and fire protection, Sickle Point

The Apex Fire Brigade, and other volunteer departments who have supported them, stand in front of the new engine that was donated to the Apex brigade. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will be holding an online town hall on Feb. 26 to go over the upcoming budget for Electoral Area I, which includes Kaleden, Apex and Twin Lakes.

The electoral area is in the middle of several ongoing changes and proposals, including a referendum in March regarding the Apex Fire Brigade and the potential purchase of Sickle Point in Kaleden.

The RDOS will be hosting the town hall online at rdos.webex.com.

The town hall begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 8:30.

Alternative approval for a borrowing bylaw to purchase Sickle Point was rejected by the electors in Kaleden and Twin Lakes on Feb. 8.

Separate from the purchasing of Sickle Point, the costs for the Kaleden Parks and Recreation Service area have been increasing over the last number of years beyond what was included in the requisition bylaw for the service.

READ MORE: Kaleden recreation service costs going up with or without Sickle Point

The Apex Fire Brigade Society is hoping to have the support of electors in the area to turn the brigade into a fully rated fire service like other departments in the Regional District.

Being a rated fired service would meet insurance requirements for residences in the coverage area. House insurance is very costly in areas where there is no fire protection.

READ MORE: Apex Fire Brigade Society hopes to gain recognition as certified fire department

That referendum is currently scheduled for March 27, and the AFBS is hosting two electronic town halls on March 11 and 18. To get the links to those town hall meetings, email info@apexfirerescue.ca.

Residents interested in the electronic town hall for the budget discussion can also call 1-833-311-4101 with access code 187 974 2308 with the password 9sXsPJwb@23 or watch it on the RDOS Youtube channel.

More information about the budget is listed on the RDOS Regional Connections website.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News