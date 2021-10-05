Regional district CAO to resign from post in March 2022

Ron Poole will leave RDKS in March and set up his own consultancy

Ron Poole, the CAO of the Regional District of Kitimat Stikine will be resigning from his position. (Black Press Media file photo)

Ron Poole, chief administrative officer of the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine (RDKS), will be resigning from his position in March next year.

Poole will be retiring from from his long career in local government after 37 years and will focus on setting up his own consultancy firm in the near future.

“I’ve been pretty committed to local government my whole life and I’m going to do something on the same lines with my consultancy,” Poole said.

The 60-year-old said leaving the RDKS was not an easy decision and he enjoyed his time at the regional district.

A veteran administrator, Poole joined RDKS in 2019 and prior to that served as the CAO of Terrace, Kitimat, Mission and Chetwynd.

In 2015, he was awarded the Lieutenant Governor’s Silver Medal for Excellence in Public Administration for his passion, commitment and leadership over more than 30 years in local government.

Looking back, Poole said “he couldn’t have asked for a better career.”

