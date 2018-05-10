Regional district adds Naramata to state of emergency

Karla Kozakevich declared a state of local emergency Thursday for Area 'E', including Naramata

  • May. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Due to the threat to life and safety, flooding and possible damage to properties in Naramata and areas within Electoral Area ‘E’, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen chair Karla Kozakevich has declared a state of local emergency.

If or when safe access or egress to residents are threatened, the RDOS can request a state of local emergency be imposed to provide additional resources in the event that an evacuation of residents, or emergency works in the community becomes necessary.

If the situation deteriorates notifications will be issued. The emergency operations centre is continuing to remain open.

For inquiries, please call the 250-490-4225

Previous story
Highway 3 between Keremeos, Hedley closed
Next story
One person hurt in fire in north Nanaimo

Just Posted

Highway 8 remains closed in Merritt

  • 19 hours ago
  • by

 

Nanaimo dogs recognized for blood and bravery

  • 19 hours ago

 

Multi-purpose sports court officially opens at Harewood Centennial Park

 

Picture this: endoscopy innovation being rolled out across Fraser Health region

  • 19 hours ago

 

Most Read