Regional district adds Naramata to state of emergency

Due to the threat to life and safety, flooding and possible damage to properties in Naramata and areas within Electoral Area ‘E’, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen chair Karla Kozakevich has declared a state of local emergency.

If or when safe access or egress to residents are threatened, the RDOS can request a state of local emergency be imposed to provide additional resources in the event that an evacuation of residents, or emergency works in the community becomes necessary.

If the situation deteriorates notifications will be issued. The emergency operations centre is continuing to remain open.

For inquiries, please call the 250-490-4225