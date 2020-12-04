Regional COVID-19 numbers on the rise

More than 20 cases have been diagnosed in the region since last week

More than 20 positive cases of COVID-19 have been added to the regional health service area over the last week, with the East Kootenay region now sitting at a cumulative total of 119 since the pandemic began.

The East Kootenay region includes Fernie, Cranbrook, Creston, Kimberley, Windermere and Golden.

In new data released by the BCCDC, the cumulative total between January 1 and December 3 for the region is 119. Previously, the total up until November 26 had been 92. The data is updated weekly.

46 cases have been reported in the region over the 14 day period between Nov. 20 and Dec. 3. The total for the previous 2-week period (between Nov. 13 and Nov. 26) was 39.

Data on the local health areas is only updated monthly, with the next update for the Fernie area (which is areas served by the Elk Valley Hospital: Fernie, Sparwood, Elkford and the South Country) due in coming days. The last update (which covered January to October 2020) was released in mid-November, and reported 10 cases within the local area.

Local health providers have stressed the importance of compliance with public health orders on a local level given the lack of clear information on how many local numbers there are.

Local transmission numbers are not released to physicians operating in the area. Interior Health has not responded to requests for further detail.

Yesterday (Dec. 3) Interior Health reported that 82 new cases were diagnosed within its service area in the previous 24 hours.

In the most recent update from the provincial health officer, Dr Bonnie Henry, all indoor and outdoor adult team sports were banned in a bid to reduce the risk of transmission.

