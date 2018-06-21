Region under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada says conditions ripe for thunderstorms, rain and wind gusts.

Environment Canada is issuing a warning that conditions are ripe for dangerous thunderstorms in the East Kootenay region.

Lighting strikes could be seen around Cranbrook on Wednesday evening, while Environment Canada is forecasting that conditions could bring damaging wind gusts and heavy rain on Thursday.

The forecast blames a moist and unstable airmass in the B.C. Interior that could trigger thunderstorm activity, which could include heavy rainfall of up to 25 millimetres per hour of precipitation, raising flash flooding concerns.

Wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are also possible, which can damage buildings, knock down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for northern British Columbia.