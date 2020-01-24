Refugee experience to be explored in Nanaimo Museum exhbit

A new exhibit at Nanaimo Museum will explore the refugee experience.

Refuge Canada is set to open at the museum in downtown Nanaimo on Saturday, Jan. 25 and will consist of pictures, soundscapes, artifacts and first-person accounts, according to a press release. The exhibition has five themes: life before, fear, displacement, refuge, and life in Canada, and visitors can experience interactive displays, including crawling inside a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees tent and trying to find space on an inflatable boat used to flee troubled areas.

“Look out a plane window as the shores of Canada approach and listen to refugees tell their stories throughout the exhibit,” the press release said. “Refuge Canada will challenge and inspire as it brings visitors on a journey from darkness to hope, always calling into question preconceptions about what it means to be a refugee. “As Canadians become increasingly aware of the current global refugee crisis, Refuge Canada is an opportunity to gain historical context.”

Refuge Canada will run from Jan. 25 to May 9. Nanaimo Museum is open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

