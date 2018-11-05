Refreshing coming to Chilliwack on the rules of the roundabout

There will be city engineering staff and RCMP on-hand at the Sardis Library Nov. 8, 5-8 p.m.

One of the most recent roundabouts is at Vedder Mountain Road and Cultus Lake Road. (City of Chilliwack image)

Are you clear on all the rules of the roundabout, like when to signal?

To get that question answered and more, there’s a Roundabout Education Session on Thursday, Nov. 8 at Sardis Library between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

City engineering staff and RCMP will be on-hand to answer questions and receive comments.

It’s a chance to pick up some handouts, have a one-on-one with an expert, or read over the information boards.

One of the biggest changes for Chilliwack coming in the near future with the $6.5 million Lickman Road upgrade will be the new two-lane roundabout, on the south side, aimed at cutting traffic congestion.

Despite having roundabouts for years, there are some motorists still having issues with some of the most basic elements of using them, like neglecting to signal when exiting.

Do you know the rules for a multi-lane roundabout?

Here are some reminders:

• Pick a lane based on the exit you’ll be taking;

• Yield to oncoming traffic; and

• Always signal your intention to exit.

For more details 604-793-2907.

