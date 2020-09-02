Reflections; journal entries to form a book

When Denise Fuller moved with her family from Yakima, Washington to Francois Lake in British Columbia, Canada, little did she know that she would some day be writing a book about her adventures in rural Canada.

When Denise Fuller moved with her family from Yakima, Washington to Francois Lake in British Columbia, Canada, little did she know that she would some day be writing a book about her adventures in rural Canada.

“I wrote poetry off and on all my life and I also kept a journal pretty much all my life so I said well, I got all this information, I figured, other people that were trappers and hunters, outdoorsmen, might be interested that’s why I decided to go ahead and do a book of my experience,” said Fuller.

Her recently published book, Reflections In The Beginning, is about her time right from her birth, to her move to Canada, her adventures, her finding love in the country, all the way up to the year 1990. Fuller, who maintained journals, compiled those journal entries to form this book.

“This is the first book; I have more coming, maybe five or six. My second one is at the printer right no,” said Fuller, adding that the second book will talk in depth about trapping, buying more trap lines and several other adventures from 1990 onwards.

Writing the book came naturally to Fuller. Since she has maintained the journal-format for the book, it was easier for her however, narrowing down to the most interesting, relatable parts of everyday life and “removing all the extra fluff” was certainly challenging for her.

“I would say if you are going to write a book, go for it, don’t be scared,” she said as an encouragement to other aspiring writers in the community.

Fuller’s book has detailed entries of her life working in the bushes. She describes her and her husband’s many adventures of trapping lynx, wolverines, otters and their many encounters with the wildlife. When asked, what she likes the most about where she now lives, she said, “I like the solitude here; that’s probably the most special. I like the climate, I love working in the bush.”

Fuller’s book is currently available on Amazon as an ebook and a hardcopy will soon be available on there too.

“A lot of these stories I want to share with people that are getting older and starting to pass on; I want to share these stories before they do,” she said.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Burns Lake Lakes District News