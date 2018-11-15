Referendum deadlines approaching

Return your voting package to Elections BC by 4:30 p.m. on November 30.

Elections BC is reminding voters that key deadlines in the 2018 Referendum on Electoral Reform are fast approaching: the deadline to request a voting package is midnight on November 23, and the deadline to return your voting package to Elections BC is 4:30 p.m. on November 30.

Eligible voters that haven’t received a voting package can ask for one:

· Online: elections.bc.ca/ovr

· By phone: 1-800-661-8683 (Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

· In person: At a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office (find a location: elections.bc.ca/rso)

Elections BC must receive completed voting packages by 4:30 p.m. on November 30, 2018. This means that voters cannot put their voting package in the mail on November 30 – it must be received by Elections BC by that date. Completed voting packages can also be returned in person at a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office.

Voters should return their completed voting package soon to ensure it is received by the deadline, and to give enough time to make corrections if necessary. Elections BC will contact voters if their returned package is missing required information.