Reduce household waste with composting

Since the new automated garbage system began in Kimberley last month, some Kimberley residents are wondering how they can lessen the amount of trash that ends up at their curbs each week.

As stated in a June 14 press release from Mayor Don McCormick, perhaps more recycling will result from the new automated system and help the community become more sustainable.

Not only that, but many have turned to composting as a way to reduce their waste. McCormick says that the new automated system has the potential for growth into curb side recycling pick up and even compost carts.

Last year, the Regional District of East Kootenay (who manages recycling in the region) conducted a compost pilot project primarily in the Elk Valley and the Columbia Valley.

Kevin Paterson, environmental Services Manager for the RDEK says that the pilot was an attempt to explore some “low tech” “low cost” composting operations at two landfills. The materials that they focused on were from both a voluntary drop off and working with the business community (brewers and coffee manufacturers) to test some processes.

“Currently, the issue of composting is being explored in our retire of the Regional District Solid Waste Management Plan update,” explained Paterson. “In this review we are examining the concepts such as regional or community based operations. It is important to note that we already divert a significant volume of organics (green waste) such as trees, branches, leaves, and lawn clippings.

“The fraction of organics left in the waste stream (particularly kitchen waste) is the product currently making its way to the landfill, unless people are backyard composting. It’s important that we have a clear understanding of what the actual volumes of waste to be composed are so that we can examine facilities that are of the proper scale.”

He adds that while it is possible to work with a community to create compost disposal, the RDEK needs a clear understanding of their objectives.

“The regional District currently does not have any land that is either permitted or suitable at this time to operate a composting facility,” explained Paterson. “Approvals from the Ministry of Environment and Municipal Governments would be required.”

Even though curb-side composting could be a ways away, there are other options.

Green Earth Recycling is a private contractor that will pick up your recyclables and composting is available at Cominco Gardens and the volunteer ran Community Gardens located beside the Aquatic Centre and Centennial Park.

Not only that, but it is fairly easy to start a compost of your own, according to Wildsight.

“Organics rotting in landfills produces greenhouse gases equal to half of the cars in Canada – that’s six million tailpipes,” reads the composting guide from Wildsight. “Composting produces far less of the potent greenhouse gas methane.”

Plus, you can make a nutrient rich soil out of your own backyard.

Here are Wildsight’s composting basics:

– Layer half green and half brown materials to set up a speedy and clean decomposition.

– Keep your pile as moist as a wrung out sponge. Microbes need moisture.

– You can chop materials into small pieces to speed decomposition.

– Cover fresh layers of kitchen scraps with browns or soil to avoid smells or flies.

– Be patient.

– Your compost is ready when it looks like dirt.

Some examples of green compost are fruits and vegetables, grass clippings, house plants, tea bags, and coffee grounds.

Examples of brown materials are dry grass and straw, dry leaves, cardboard, paper, and wood chips.

Other compostables include pet hair, dryer lint, wood ash, and rinsed, crushed up egg shells.

WildSafeBC says that in order to avoid wildlife and bugs becoming attracted to your compost, do not add fish, meat, fat, oils, un-rinsed egg shells or any cooked food.