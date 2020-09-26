Red Dress campaign returns to the Comox Valley

This project was inspired by The REDress Project, which was started by Metis artist Jamie Black

The Red Dress Campaign is returning to the Comox Valley, with the goal of red dresses strung throughout the area to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Organizer Lee Everson of the Kumugwe Cultural Society noted the event this year takes place between Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 and encourages every to hang a red dress in a yard, place of business or storefront.

In 2015 Walking With Our Sisters – K’omoks opened its door to the community to experience a travelling memorial art installation honouring MMIWG. Through the combined efforts of The IHOS Gallery, The Transition Society, and the Kumugwe Cultural Society, with support from municipalities, organizations and businesses, more than 5,000 guests visited the installation on the traditional unceded territory of the Komoks First Nation.

In 2016, the same organizers came together and created The Red Dress Awareness Campaign & Installation which seeks to recognize and inform the public about the increasingly high numbers of MMIWG throughout Canada and the United States. This project was inspired by The REDress Project, which was started in 2010 by Metis artist Jamie Black; the REDress Project currently resides in the Human Rights Museum in Winnipeg.

Additionally, community members have started the Lil’ Red Dress Project, a group of volunteer beaders who have created beaded red dress pins, which are available for purchase. Visit their Facebook page at (https://www.facebook.com/lilreddress/) or https://lilreddressproject.ca for more information.

For more information https://kumugwe.ca/red-dress-awareness-campaign/

