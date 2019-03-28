Red Bluff sewer system experiencing high flows

CRD asking residents to re-route sump pump discharge and reduce water usage

The Cariboo Regional District’s (CRD) Red Bluff sewer system is experiencing significantly high flows due to spring runoff.

According to a press release from the CRD, these flows are overwhelming the lift stations and threatening to overflow them.

The District is recommending residents with a sump pump in their basement discharging into the sewer system to disconnect and re-route the discharge to their yards.

They are also asking Red Bluff residents to try to reduce water usage during the peak supper hours.

“Your assistance is required as we struggle to keep up with the high flows,” the press release says. “We anticipate these conditions to continue for the next week at least.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is your sump pump hose in the right place?

Place the hose so that the water from your sump pump:

Drains away from your house, preferably onto a grassy area or non-paved surface, and

Is absorbed on your property, or

Drain into roadside ditch.

Tips:

Use the water from the sump pump to water grass, shrubs and trees on your property.

Move the hose often so that you don’t over-water any one area.

Q: What is the wrong way to place my sump pump hose?

Do not place the hose so that water from your sump pump drains:

Onto neighbouring properties,

Onto lanes or streets

Onto sidewalks, or

Into the floor drain in your home.

Q: Why can’t I drain water from my sump pump into my floor drain or sewer system?

Water that collects in your sump pit should not go in the sewer system for two reasons:

It increases the risk of basement flooding for you and your neighbours. The sewer system is designed to manage only normal flows of wastewater, not sump pump water.

It prevents unnecessary increases in sewer costs to you, our customer, since it is clean water and does not need to be treated. If you discharge sump pump water to the sewer, it flows to a wastewater treatment plant. This can result in extra wear and tear on equipment, and even require an increase in the size of the plant. We then recover these added treatment costs by increasing the sewer rate.

Those with more questions are asked to contact the CRD’s Environmental Services department at 1-800-665-1636.

