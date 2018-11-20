Recycling workshop at Clearwater Library

In response to the recent changes in the Thompson-Nicola Regional Districts (TNRD) recycling program, TNRD staff will be hosting workshops throughout the regional district at Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) branches, with one in Clearwater on Nov. 23 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

According to a release, the workshops are a fun and informative format where residents can come learn about the new recycling program and have their questions answered.

“We know this was a major change to our recycling program and people still have lots of questions,” said Jamie Vieira, TNRD manager of Environmental Services.

“These workshops are one of the ways we are hoping to help residents learn about how to recycle right.”

The recent recycling changes were a requirement under the province-wide program called Recycle BC, which the TNRD officially joined in September.

Before joining Recycle BC, the TNRD was struggling to find end markets for the mixed recycling collected at depots due to ongoing contamination and drastic changes in the global recycling market.

There are 11 workshops planned over the coming weeks throughout the TNRL system.