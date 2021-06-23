Recycling wins for Charles Hays Interact Club

Faith Long president of the Charles Hays Interact club said winning a $2,500 award for recycling efforts shows how a small effort can make a big difference. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Rainmakers Interact Club is the recipient of the provincial 2021 Return-It to School contest with a prize of $2,500 for collecting recyclable cans to purchase six seabins, Return-It announced on June 21.

The Charles Hays Secondary School group won second place in a story contest about promoting environmental initiatives and keeping the seas green with the club’s goal of purchasing the trash water skimmers for Prince Rupert and Port Edward Harbours.

Faith Long, president of the Interact club said the prize money will be incorporated with other funds collected for the Seabin Project.

“Winning this contest really proved how our little club in small Prince Rupert can make such big difference,” Long told The Northern View.

Despite the testing COVID-19 circumstances more than 14,800 recycled containers were collected by the 22-member club. The April bottle drive to raise funds for the project is part of ongoing efforts for the Rotary youth branch, whose goal is to provide services to their school and community and internationally.

“The annual contest reflects Return-It’s social purpose to foster a world where nothing is waste – creating a better future for people, communities, and the planet through recycling, education, and strategic partnerships” Return-It stated.

Return-It believes in empowering the leaders of tomorrow through education and incentives, the statement indicated. The annual contest runs throughout British Columbia and encourages hundreds of schools to share their recycling stories and take their green initiatives to the next level. Over the past 20 years, the contest has been open more than two million school students have been inspired

That’s why every year, elementary, middle, and high schools throughout British Columbia that take part in the Return-It School program have an opportunity to share their recycling stories for a chance to win cash prizes that help take their green initiatives to the next level. Hundreds of schools take part, and more than two million students have participated in the program over the last 20 years.

K-J Millar | JournalistÂ

SendÂ K-JÂ email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Prince Rupert Northern View