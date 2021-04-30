Recycling truck tips over in Nanaimo, driver hurt

One person to hospital, Boxwood closed in both directions after incident Friday, April 30

Emergency crews at the scene of a recycling truck on its side on Boxwood Road on Friday, April 30. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A driver was taken to hospital after a recycling truck tipped over on Nanaimo’s Boxwood Road this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash at Boxwood and Tulsa roads a little before 4 p.m. Friday, April 30.

Crews said the driver, who reportedly kicked out the windshield to get out of the vehicle, sustained unknown injuries and has been taken to hospital.

The truck was transporting a bin of yard waste, some of which spilled on the side of the road. Boxwood was closed in both directions between Tulsa and Fern roads.

According to ICBC statistics, the incident was the first crash at that intersection since 2018.

