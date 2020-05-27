Recycling depot at Salmon Arm landfill back in operation

Full bins and a lack of bags led to two service disruptions in the month of May

The CSRD recycling depot at the Salmon Arm landfill was temporarily unable to accept recycling due to a shortage of bags and bins on May 26

The recycling depot at the Salmon Arm landfill is again open to the public.

The depot closed at temporarily at 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26. The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), which manages the Salmon Arm landfill, informed landfill users they did not have the necessary bins and recycling collection bags to operate the depot. Later that day, at 3:30 p.m., a shipment of the necessary bags was received and the depot opened as usual on May 27.

This is the second disruption in service at the landfill recycling depot this month where full bins led to a temporary shutdown of the depot.

The other CSRD recycling depot in Salmon Arm, Bill’s Bottle Depot, remained open during both closures.

