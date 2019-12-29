Recycle your tree in Cowichan to support Easter Seals

For a donation to Easter Seals, we’ll dispose of your Christmas tree in an environmentally-friendly manner. (Submitted)

Easter Seals wants to recycle your live, cut Christmas tree. Chip In For Kids is an annual Easter Seals fundraiser that is held the first weekend of January. This year that means on Jan. 4-5.

“For a donation to Easter Seals, we’ll dispose of your Christmas tree in an environmentally-friendly manner. Know your tree will be recycled and your dollars go to Easter Seals programs and services that help enable persons with diverse abilities in your communities. It’s a great way to end the holiday season of giving,” said Easter Seals spokesperson Shannon Bernays.

Only live, cut Christmas trees can be accepted (no artificial or potted trees) and all decorations and tinsel must be removed.

There are four drop-off spots in the Cowichan Valley: in Shawnigan Lake at Mason’s Store (Jan. 4 only), in Duncan at the B.C. Forest Discover Centre, in Mill Bay at Thrifty Foods and in Chemainus (on Jan. 5 only) at 9790 Willow St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information visit: https://www.eastersealsbcy.ca/events/chip-in-for-the-kids/