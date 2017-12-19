Recyclable collection in Nanaimo cancelled due to snow

City says bring bins in and put them out on next scheduled day

With the snow and slush brought on by heavy snowfall, the City of Nanaimo has announced curbside recycling will be cancelled for today, Dec. 19.

According to a post on the city website, WasteConnections, which the city contracts recycling collection to, cannot collect recyclables today because of the weather and road conditions.

“If your home is affected by today’s collection cancellation, please remove it from the curbside to accommodate snow removal and put it back out on your next scheduled collection day,” the post said.

