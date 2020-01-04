Recurring rat-damage claims cause Abbotsford man to struggle with ICBC

Insurer said Jeremy Crowhurst didn't do enough to stop rodents after two prior claim payouts

Recurring rat problems have plagued the vehicles of one Abbotsford homeowner and ICBC tried to put their foot down after multiple payouts – but have now reversed course.

Jeremy Crowhurst moved into the rural home in 2016 and his vehicles began suffering biting damage from the furry residents nesting there soon after. Hungry rodents gnawed through the wiring of his family vehicles, causing shorts in the turn signals, windshield wipers and more.

After two previous claims were paid by the insurer, Crowhurst said he struggled getting his third rat-related claim – for $7,000 – covered after his new minivan received damage to its heater fans.

ICBC said Crowhurst had a responsibility to take steps to prevent recurring damage if previous claims had been paid out.

The insurer informed Crowhurst that he wouldn’t be covered two days before Christmas.

But Crowhurst said he had hired several exterminators, including a couple cats, to deal with the rodent problem. He said he expected some rat issues when he bought the house, but not to this extent.

The news couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Crowhurst, who has three severely autistic children at home, and is expecting a kidney transplant this Summer.

Crowhurst said he once held an insurance policy under another company and may be regretting his decision to switch to ICBC. He said if the insurer suspected he was at fault, they should have adjusted or terminated the policy instead of just taking his money.

After conducting another review of the claim, ICBC has decided to accept the third payout.

Crowhurst said he will be laying more traps, attempting to secure garbage on the property more thoroughly, and may even attempt to fence in the property.

