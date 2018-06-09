Recreational vehicle fire in Comox

Comox Fire Rescue responded to a call of a recreational vehicle fire Friday evening, at a home on Hudson Road, just off Ryan Road East.

“It was an unoccupied travel trailer type of vehicle,” said Captain Rob Stevens. “We were concerned for a little bit that someone might have been in there. One of the neighbours thought someone might have been in there, but we combed the remnants once we got the fire out, for quite a while. The person was accounted for a couple of hours after the fire.”

The home on the property is occupied, but no one was home at the time.

Stevens said there was never a threat of any neighbouring structures subsequently catching fire, and the blaze was contained within minutes.

“There was some bush nearby but thankfully the weather has been kind of wet recently,” he said. “There were a couple of other vehicles nearby, but we were able to keep it from extending to those.”

Comox Fire Rescue was the only department to respond to the call. Approximately 15 members responded.

Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

***

On Saturday morning, plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from a farm north of Ryan Road and west of Anderton. The flames, visible from a kilometre away, were from a controlled burn, reportedly of a rubble pile.