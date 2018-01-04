Recreational marijuana to be sold in BC public and private liquor stores

Don't expect to see stand-alone cannabis stores or ounce bags of marijuana at the local pharmacy when recreational marijuana is made legal later this year.

In British Columbia, cannabis storage and distribution will be conducted by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch, and retail sales will be made through public and private liquor stores.

Responding to the announcement last month, BC’s Alliance of Beverage Licensees (ABLE BC), expressed its pleasure.

“We are excited and encouraged by the BC government’s decision to warehouse and distribute cannabis through the LDB,” says Jeff Guignard, Executive Director of ABLE BC. “It’s a clear sign that British Columbia is heading in the right direction on cannabis regulation.”

The mixed public-private model is one that ABLE BC and the BC Government Employees Union have been pushing for.

“We believe our decades of experience retailing a controlled substance safely, our proven track record of enforcing age-controlled environments, and our demonstrated history of complying with a rigorous enforcement and inspection regime make us uniquely suited to retail adult-use recreational cannabis in BC,” said Guignard. “We further believe that BC’s existing liquor control and distribution systems are the most efficient and cost-effective way for BC to meet the federal government’s July 2018 deadline.”

While he is reluctant to express enthusiasm at the prospect of becoming a marijuana retailer, Creston liquor store operator Jim Karountzos said in December that he recognizes the likelihood.

“If our competition is going to be selling it I guess we will too,” he said. “But I doubt there will be much money in it, just like there isn’t in selling cigarettes.”

Karountzos is completing construction of a large new private liquor store on Canyon Street at 15th Avenue, which will be the new location for the small store now located in the Creston Hotel. The new store is expected to open later this winter and will become the Creston Valley’s largest retail liquor outlet.

Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall said last month that she is pleased with her government’s plan to turn the marijuana warehousing, distribution and retail sales over the public-private sector.

“I think it’s a good choice—liquor retailers are experienced at ensuring the product only gets sold to people of the legal age,” she said.

Under the current plan by the federal government, marijuana will be able to be sold for recreational use in the summer of 2018.

ABLE BC is the united voice of BC’s private liquor industry, representing private liquor stores, neighbourhood pubs, nightclubs, and hotel liquor licensees. Their 1,000 members operate in every region of the province, directly employ nearly 100,000 British Columbians, and contribute over a billion dollars to BC’s economy every year.