Recreation facilities to be slowly opened

Most space use will be by registration, the City of Prince Rupert said.

Recreation facilities will slowly be opened to local residents by the City of Prince Rupert. The gym and auditorium will reopen on Sept. 21 to select user groups, following the pool opening on Sept. 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Recreation facilities will be reopened slowly to local users the City of Prince Rupert announced, in a Sept. 14 statement.

“Following the reopening of the pool this week, the Recreation Complex will also be slowly beginning to reopen our remaining facilities to local users once more,” The City said.

The release said the reopening has been planned with significant precautionary measures and restrictions in place which have been reviewed and approved by Northern Health.

“The Civic Centre auditorium/gym is reopening September 21 to select user groups like minor basketball, and the Recreation Department will be phasing in additional Recreation Department programming for the Gym and Auditorium spaces as risk management plans are developed and approved.”

Ice user groups can look forward to booking ice-time in the arena when bookings open on Oct. 3. Groups may book space at their discretion based on individual group demand, the statement said.

“At this time, drop-ins/public access times will not be available for the Gym, Auditorium, and Arena, and use of the space will be by registration with local user groups only, ” The City said.

For sports and user groups to utilize the space in the facilities, they must provide their safe management and practice plans to the recreation staff in advance. Each sport or activity must abide by the best practices laid out by their respective governing organizations.

“Event bookings, meanwhile, will require prior approval and will be assessed on a case by case basis according to their ability to safely meet all event-related health restrictions set out by the Provincial Health Officer.”

“We understand that these are trying times for residents and families looking to access local recreation opportunities, and we thank you for your patience with staff as we work to re-initiate safe operations,” the City said.

