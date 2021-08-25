Recovery centre honours long-term volunteer, board member

Two plaques acknowledging years of dedication and work for two members of the Comox Valley Recovery Centre were placed on the outside of the building. Photo submitted

Two Comox Valley residents were recently recognized at a luncheon for their contributions to the Comox Valley Recovery Centre.

On Aug. 21, the centre hosted a BBQ to honour supporters, workers and past residents. Following a land acknowledgement blessing by Musgamaqw Dzawada’enuxw member David Dawson, Harold Stevens and Albert ‘Butch’ Montrieiul honoured as building blocks of the organization.

Stevens was honoured for his years of continuous service as a volunteer while Montrieiul was recognized for his role as counsellor, administrator and board member. Two plaques acknowledging their years of dedication and work were placed on the outside of buildings at the centre.

The centre began as the Pidcock House in 1976, but 25 years ago, the organization moved to an expanded facility on Menzies Street.

Thousands of men have participated in the program which gives them an opportunity to turn their lives around with new goals.

For more information, visit comoxvalleyrecoverycentre.ca.

