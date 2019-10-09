Recovering young addicts to speak in Parksville

Young former addicts will share their stories with the community at a panel this week — the first event of its kind in Parksville.

It’s important for them to have a voice, said event organizer and advocate Kelly Morris, who has successfully recovered from addiction herself.

The five people from Parksville between age 16 and 19 will speak at the Parksville Community Centre in the Garry Oaks room on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

People from the public are encouraged to come and hear their stories. Morris said she views it as an important and necessary event — one that could help reduce stigma of addiction.

