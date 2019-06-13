Record numbers attend forestry conference in Sooke

The conference is held every year in host towns throughout the province.

The Private Forest Landowners Association welcomed a record-number of delegates to its 24th annual Conference and Field Tour in Sooke.

“We were thrilled to host our conference this year in the forestry-rich community of Sooke,” said PFLA CEO Megan Hanacek.

“Our annual conference is a chance for private managed forest land owners to connect and learn from lead professionals about innovations in sustainable forest management.”

Conference presentations centered on the theme, Managed Forests in a Changing Environment, and ranged from an overview of the B.C. government’s recently announced review of the Private Managed Forest Land Program, to research on the effects of climate change on wildfire behaviour, and developments in forest fertilization.

The field tour the day prior took in highlights of forestry in the Sooke area, including the dryland sort at Jordan River, a local managed forest property, and the Sooke Region Museum.

