Record high temperatures for July 4 in Prince Rupert

Environment Canada reports temperatures of 25Â°C with a humidex of 27Â°C on North Coast, B.C.

The sun is beating down on the North Coast right now resulting in record high temperatures.

This afternoon, Environment Canada reported temperatures at 25°C at the Prince Rupert Airport weather station. That’s the highest temperature recorded on July 4 since 2010.

The second highest temperature in the past eight years on this date was in 2015 with 20.4°C, while the lowest recorded temperature was 9.5°C in 2012.

For July 4, the UV index is six, with a humidex of 27°C.

Tomorrow is also forecast to be hot at 22°C but with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

READ MORE: Hottest city in Canada

READ MORE: Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

newsroom@thenorthernview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter