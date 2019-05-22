Record article sparks return of stolen tonals

The tonals stolen from the Comox Valley Disc Golf Club, one of which contained the ashes of a former caretaker of the property, have been recovered. Photo courtesy RCMP

The mystery of the missing tonals has been solved.

On May 13, the Comox Valley Record published an article about a set of tonals, stolen from the Comox Valley Disc Golf course near Stotan Falls.

Among the stolen tonals was one that contained the ashes of a former caretaker of the property.

On Tuesday morning, the entire set of tonals was dropped off at the Coal Hills disc golf course, along with an anonymous letter of apology.

The letter credits the Record article for bringing the consequences of the crime to the attention of the thief.

“i (sic) read the story in the record (sic) and my heart broke,” the typed apology said. “i had no idea of the personal and private connection of any of the game pieces i alone stole…”

The letter went on to say the person had good intentions for the tonals. The items were taken from 3L Developments land that had been used as a disc golf course. The person claimed (s)he was concerned that the markers were abandoned, and planned on refurbishing them and re-installing them “when a new playing field had been established…”

The letter writer also said all of the tonals were empty, except one, which contained “three broken glass sunrise (sic) juice bottles suspended by nylon string from their lids…”

The letter finished by asking for forgiveness, saying “i thought by removing the tonals their legacy would continue bringing happiness not sadness so very very sorry”

The notice on the Comox Valley Disc Golf Club’s Facebook page said “a city worker promised to contact the relevant disc golf people” to return the tonals.

