Recent workshop teaches seniors about safety

Randean Lacktin presents a workshop on Fall Prevention at the October Lunch and Learn program organized by the Wells Gray Country Seniors Society. Photo by Sandra Holmes

By Sandra Holmes

Wells Gray Country Seniors Society (WGCSS) organized an important workshop on fall prevention. The workshop was presented by Rhandean Lacktin from Life Line at the Oct. 9 Lunch and Learn held at the Elk’s Hall.

About 40 seniors participated in this interactive event discussing the various risk factors of falling and solutions to prevent falls—as one ages balance becomes an issue.

It is important for seniors to understand the effect blood pressure may have on balance. Continuing to exercise to keep muscles strong is important and multiple medications may cause balance issues.

Checking the prescription and taking medications correctly and on time is important. Preventative measures include having correct mobility aids, such as the correct size of cane and walker, grab bars and bath chairs located in the bathroom and secure rails on stairs all assist in preventing falls.

Many of these items can be borrowed from the Red Cross Lending Cupboard.

Home hazards were discussed, such as scatter rugs, which are a great hazard and should be removed from floors.

Clutter and spills on the floor need to be cleaned up and low objects such as step stools and coffee tables need to be always in their place. Putting quilts and sheets on the floor when changing the bed has caused accidents as well.

Slowing down was cited as one of the best ways to prevent an accident.

The fear of falling is a very real factor in causing seniors to lose mobility and it becomes very easy to lose confidence in one’s ability to stay safe once a fall has occurred.

To prevent becoming caught in this downward spiral and maintain confidence in one’s ability, using mobility aids, keeping up with exercises and slowing down are all good strategies to remain as healthy as possible as one ages.

Thank you to United Way for granting funds to support this program. Thank you to the Elk’s for renting its hall to the WGCSS and for organizing the lunch.

The WGCSS Lunch and Learn program happens regularly every second Tuesday of the month at the Elk’s Hall starting at 10:30 a.m.

Stop by the Seniors’ Room at Dutch Lake Community Centre or call Lynne at 250-674-8185 for more information about senior’s programs.