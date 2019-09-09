Rec society maintenace at Kager ongoing

The Lakes Outdoor Recreation Society (LORS) plans to continue with his maintenance work of the Kager Lake campground, including its expanded areas.

The expansion, which happened in June comprised 13 new camping sites, fire rings, locally-made picnic tables and the installation of sod.

Recreation Sites and Trails BC (RSTBC) contributed $120,000 towards the expansion.

Garth Schienbein, President of LORS confirmed to Lakes District News that the society’s maintenance of 28 recreation sites and three provincial parks will be ongoing as usual.

“[With the expansion] we have the added duties of outhouses and fire rings and garbage. Kager is a high utilization site, for sure,” he said.

Its scheduled maintenance tasks include picking up garbage, weed whacking, mowing lawns and cleaning bathrooms.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations – through RSTBC – has been providing LORS with $20,000 in funding per year for its site maintenance work.

“We got a little bit more this year that we negotiated in the contract and with the contractor,” Schienbein said. “RSTBC gave us a bit more per site per week. We already had a negotiated figure for this season and then they gave us additional funding on top of that for those sites.”

LORS also receives $3,000 from BC Parks for its maintenance of Ethel F. Wilson, Pendleton Bay and Wisteria provincial parks.

Users of the parks and recreation sites are encouraged to fill out an online LORS survey so it can gather data on visitors’ experiences.

The non-profit LORS was established in 2002.

