Realtors honoured for community service

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board gives Realtors Care Award to four deserving members

Rob McKibbon is the recipient of the Realtors Care Award for the Shuswap/Revelstoke region.-image credit: File Photo

Four realtors from around the Okanagan and Shuswap are being honoured for their commitment to local charitable and community causes.

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board (OMREB) give their annual Realtors Care Award to realtors from each of the three regional zones it represents.

“One of the highest honours OMREB can bestow on its members, the annual Realtors Care Award,now in its 12th year, is presented to individuals whose dedication to excellence has had a profound impact on the quality of life in the communities they serve,” says Tanis Read, President of OMREB.

The award recipents are: Rob McKibbon in the Shuswap/Revelstoke Zone , Darcy Griffiths and Denise Dobie in the North Zone and Michael Bate in the Central Zone.

McKibbon contributes to the efforts of the local rotary club and has also worked as a youth mentor and raised funds for a school lunch program in Kenya.

Griffiths has pereservered through a cancer diagnosis while doing significant fundraising for the Vernon Women’s Transition House.

Dobie has created gift baskets for the Children’s Christmas Workshop for the past 12 years and hosted a benefit dinner for the North Okanagan Hospice Society amongst of the contributions.

Bate works with his local rotary club and helping to maintain local walking trails alongside the Walk Around Lake Country (WALC) Community and the Lake Country Hiking Club.

Recipients were chosen by a group of their peers in the three regions OMREB serves after being nominated by members of the public or their fellow realtors.