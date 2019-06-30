Realtor launches Grind for Mankind fundraiser for Deltassist

Randy Mann said he wanted to use his North Delta Community Corner Facebook group for good

Earlier this spring, realtor Randy Mann got an idea while posting about the Grouse Grind opening for the 2019 season in his North Delta Community Corner Facebook group.

Mann noticed how the group had grown since he started it in September 2017 — to about 11,000 members — and decided it was time to try to connect North Delta residents offline, for a cause.

So, he launched the Grind for Mankind, a fundraiser for Deltassist Family and Community Services that is set to take place on July 20.

“I really, really feel gracious of how much I’ve received from this community,” Mann said, citing his friends, family and clients. “Giving back to humankind just feels right.

“If I have the power and ability to reach that many people on my group page, why wouldn’t I do that?”

He said the current plan is to have participants meet at Deltassist at 7 a.m. on the Saturday. From there, they will bus to the mountain together at 8 a.m. and start hiking up Mother Nature’s StairMaster at 9 a.m.

The cost to participate is $50 per person and half of that money will be donated to Deltassist. The other portion of the money is to cover transportation, T-shirts and the gondola ride back down the mountain.

“It gets people together, it’s beneficial for North Deltassist, so why not?” Mann said.

Registration is open for the event until July 9. Mann said there is a registration deadline so that he has time to get T-shirts made for participants.

For more information join the Facebook group for the event or contact Mann by phone at 604-839-6266.

