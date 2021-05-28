Real estate advisory and brokerage firm recommended for Tradex contract

A company specializing in real estate advisory and brokerage is being recommended to take over the operation of Tradex in Abbotsford.

City staff have recommended that Devencore Company Ltd. be given the contract for the facility, which is located adjacent to the Abbotsford Airport and is currently run by Tourism Abbotsford Society.

The matter comes before council for approval on Monday evening (May 31).

A staff report to council states that Devencore has been selected as the leading proponent from among 10 submissions because of its “significant aerospace expertise and past projects that strongly parallel the Tradex building.”

“This experience provides advantages such as navigating issues around airport properties, including zoning compliancy. Devoncore Company Ltd. also provides consulting services at no additional fee,” the report states.

The Devencore website states that its services include facilities/project management and brokerage/transaction, including lease renewals, lease reviews and space expansion or reduction.

RELATED: City of Abbotsford seeks proposals for operation of Tradex

RELATED: Tourism Abbotsford ‘shocked and disappointed’ about Tradex announcement

It is not an events company, meaning they would not manage the types of activities previously held at Tradex, such as the Vancouver Motorcycle Show, the West Coast Women’s Show and the Pet Lover Show.

The Devencore website currently lists 145 properties across Canada that the company is leasing, 77 that it is sub-leasing and another 72 that it is selling.

The company has several offices across Canada, including one in Vancouver.

The staff report does not specify what plans Devencore might have for Tradex, but states that the future use of the facility and potential revenue “will be determined by the market.”

The only financial information provided in the staff report is that the city will pay Devencore brokerage fees (management costs) of 2.5 per cent of a lease transaction for the initial year and 1.5 per cent in additional years.

Devencore was recently acquired by the company Avison Young, but it will continue to operate as Devencore for a limited time “in order to plan for a proper transition,” the company website states.

The City of Abbotsford announced in March that it had issued a request for proposals for the operation of Tradex as the first step towards “transforming the property into a revenue-generating asset.”

Tourism Abbotsford has been running the facility since 2003, with all revenue generated reinvested into the property and Tourism Abbotsford operations.

Mayor Henry Braun previously said the agency will continue to receive revenue from other local facilities such as Abbotsford Centre and the Ag-Rec Building.

The announcement in March resulted in a petition being started by the producers of several events held at Tradex each year, saying the building is the only facility of its kind in the Fraser Valley that is capable of holding large-scale events.

Almost 300,000 people attended events there each year, resulting in direct spending of $14.8 million in the community, the petition stated.

RELATED: Show producers start petition against city’s call for Tradex proposals

vhopes@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford News