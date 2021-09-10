Ready to cast your vote? Advance voting now open until Sept. 13

Voters for Pitt Meadows/Maple Ridge riding can visit assigned booths between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Advance voting for the 2021 federal elections started Friday and will continue through Sept. 13.

The advance voting period is four days this election, with advance voting places open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Advance voting for the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding is at five locations in Maple Ridge and at one location in Pitt Meadows. People will be able to vote only at their assigned polling station, details of which would be available on their voting information card.

Voters will also be able to vote through special ballot at the Elections Canada office at 22441 Dewdney Trunk Road, Suit 110, Maple Ridge, or vote by mail, any time before 6 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Election day is on Monday, Sept. 20.

ALSO READ: Environment debate has federal candidates offer different versions of a green tomorrow

To be able to cast a ballot, voters will need to be Canadian citizens and above 18 years of age on the day of the elections.

They will also need to show one piece of ID such as a driver’s licence, or any other card issued by a Canadian government with their photo, name and current address.

Alternatively, they could provide two pieces of identity such a a voter information card or bank statement, and a student ID card or a utility bill.

For those who don’t have any ID, will still be able to vote but would need to put down their name and address and also be vouched by someone who knows them and is assigned to their polling station.

To find voting places near them voters can visit the Elections Canada website.

For those who don’t have a voters card, or have not received information on their assigned polling booth, they can contact the Elections Canada office by calling 1 866-546-7614.

ALSO READ: Poll shows close race in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News