Ready, set, Telethon!

This year the organizing committee has set Into the Future as their theme

One of the acts from last year’s Telethon.Photo Gerry Leibel

Kitimat’s Aluminum City Telethon (ACT) will be looking to the future for their 39th annual show on October 21.

This year the organizing committee has set Into the Future as their theme, recognizing 2018 as such a pivotal year for Kitimat’s history.

The Telethon is Kitimat’s major annual fundraiser for the Kitimat Community Foundation, which serves to enhance the community through support to local causes.

The Kitimat Community Foundation has given thousands of dollars towards causes including Tamitik Status of Women, Kitimat’s Special Olympics chapter, and Kitimat Arts for Youth, among others.

“This really is the year to look ahead for Kitimat, and that’s what the Telethon has always been about; enhancing and building our community by supporting those groups which are Kitimat’s backbone,” said Telethon board chair Michelle Popp. “There’s no better way to emphasize that than through our theme, Into the Future.”

The Telethon is a full day of community-based entertainment, showcasing the talents of our friends and neighbours, and provides a gathering place for fun and generosity.

This year’s events will include a mix of new and familiar faces on stage at Mount Elizabeth Theatre.

The Telethon will be broadcast on Citywest Channel 10 or 310, Citywest’s website, and broadcast on the wCitywest Community Television’s Facebook page.

The Telethon encourages you to donate to the cause and to challenge your friends and family to do the same. The Telethon is a community success story thanks to the residents who believe in supporting the town we love so much.

Spread the word! Use our hashtag – #ACTOnIt