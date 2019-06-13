Ready Set Learn Early Childhood information day in Barriere

Thanks to the very generous support from many area businesses and organizations, the May 28, 8th Annual Early Childhood Check-up Day held at the Barriere Elementary School in conjunction with Ready Set Learn was once again a very successful community event.

Families attending had a great opportunity to meet local professionals who work to promote health and wellness, as well as screen children for various health and developmental milestones.

Yellowhead Community Services (YCS) Barriere Early Years Service Provider, Adrienne Pullen, stated, “Our sincerest thanks goes out to all of the organizations and individuals who attended the event to offer their expertise and support, as well as all of the volunteers who helped organize and run the event, the Barriere Elementary School Parents Advisory Committee for cooking us up a wonderful hot lunch, and for all of the student volunteers as well.”

Pullen noted that the list of all the area businesses who donated prizes that were raffled off during the event is a “statement as to what a great community we live in”; Barriere IDA Pharmacy, AG Foods, Barriere Petrocan & A&W, Sam’s Pizza, Chinook Cove Golf Course, Timber Mart Building Center, Barriere & Area Learning and Literacy, Interior Savings and Credit Union, Insight Tire & Napa Auto Parts, Yellowhead Community Services Early Years and Indigenous Early Years Cultural Connections, and a special thanks to the Barriere Star/Journal for their support as well.”

Pullen noted that the annual event is an important opportunity for area families not only to meet with service providers in the area but to make new connections with other parents and caregivers with children in the same age bracket as their own. Thank you to Yellowhead Community Services and Barriere Elementary School for continuing to provide this worthwhile event to the community.