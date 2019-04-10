The main gates to the Game Farm Lands on Highway 97, south of Penticton. (Google maps)

Readers react: Suggestions for South Okanagan Adventure Adrenaline Park

Penticton Indian Band economic arm investigating working with a developer on former Game Farm land

  • Apr. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Penticton Indian Band are revisiting investigation into creating an adrenaline super park after defeating the concept in a referendum.

This time around the park will not need a PIB membership vote because they are looking at the potential of using the former Game Farm lands — which only require assent of the chief and council to approve the terms of the lease and begin development.

READ ALSO: Adrenaline Adventure Park back on the table for Penticton Indian Band

Among some of the amenities the developer, Avion Developments Inc., included in the first proposal were a sky chair with walking and nature trails accommodating access to zip lines, a mountain coaster, waterpark, mountain bike terrain park, motorsports super centre, an amphitheatre, concert stage and bull riding event centre. As well they visioned a RV park and tenting facility.

Readers immediately reacted to the story online with their own suggestions.

READ ALSO: Adventure park rejected at Penticton Indian Band referendum

What do you think? Tag us using #YourPenticton or send us letters to the editor by emailing newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Victoria Holbrook: If this was something like Silverwood in Idaho I bet it would be successful. This city needs an attraction besides the wineries.

Kevin Froese: Most definitely need something here. Perfect spot for it.

Val Judd: A drive in theater would be great.

Dee Kinch: Please add batting cages.

Tom Riddler: There’s literally millions to be made if it’s ran and built successfully. Go for it.

Aidan Valentini: Race track.

Christopher Mckellar: Waterslides hands down.

Scott Curtis Anderson: Freestyle moto-X park! With mud bog, monster trucks, hill climb races and that dirty Ironman race. Can’t remember what they call it.

Fallon Martens: Drive in movie theatre!

Lori Capozzi: This would be so awesome. Yes, yes, yes! There isn’t a lot to do for kids and teens in Penticton. I’m almost 50 years old and this is right up my alley.

Jennifer Showalter: I think this is a great idea that offers fun for people of all ages. Our town could really use something like this again.

Judy Poole: Up to the landowners to decide if this is right for their lands. But, I sure would like it.

Mike Nyikos: How about another Scandia?

Gail King: Will be a great attraction. Penticton needs a great place for kids to visit. I wish you great success.

Paula Tavares-Martins: Best news of the day! Finally something will be done with that piece of land!

Sara Jean Turner: Great news. Horseback riding and glamping!

Bunny Smith: Need a roller rink back for all ages!

Julie Thompson: Skateboard park, trampoline park, hiking and biking trail. Climbing walls, survival camps, interactive camps to learn about the heritage and culture of the First Nations people. Restaurant featuring locally grown foods.

Donna Fairweather: Waterslides, yes. No, Bullriding though. Do not need to do this to them nowadays.

Benjamin Lee: Paintball please.

Rob Ellingsen: Build a off road trail for side-by-sides.

Michelle Martin Glibbery: I haven’t seen the plan but it would be fantastic if there was a cross country course or trail rides for our equestrians!

Tawnya Ferris: Remote control track.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

