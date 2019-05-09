Reader survey offers up $5,000 prize

The North Thompson Star/Journal is offering readers the chance to win a $5,000 prize just for participating in an online reader survey.

The North Thompson Star/Journal is offering readers the chance to win a $5,000 prize just for participating in an online reader survey.

The survey questions will help to gauge shopping patterns of Lower North Thompson Valley residents over the next year. Your purchasing plans, whether big or small, are of great interest to our local businesses and have a huge impact on the strategies that these businesses will focus on for their customers. With this important customer data, businesses will be able to focus on what shoppers will be purchasing which will ultimately help strengthen our local economy.

Because of this, your participation in the survey is vital. We know our readers’ time is valuable, so to show our appreciation for your participation in the Pulse of Black Press Media survey, we’re offering a $5,000 cash prize.

It’s as simple as logging on to www.barrierestarjournal.com/contests to get started. At the end of the survey, you will be asked to provide your name and phone number; however, you can be assured that personal information is gathered for contest entry purposes only and will not be provided to any other sources.

“Newspapers have the ability and opportunity to deliver not only informative editorial coverage, but also to get across what our local businesses have to offer through advertising. Businesses trust our community newspaper to reach potential customers,” says Sean McCue, a publisher with Black Press. “The Pulse of Black Press Media survey will ensure the News Bulletin has up-to-date information from readers to be able to pass along to the local business community.”