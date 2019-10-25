Read the report that says more can be done to improve Abbotsford’s urban forest

The City of Abbotsford says it has much to do to improve management of its urban forest.

On Monday, the city’s long-awaited new plan to manage its declining tree canopy will take an important step forward when council discusses a review of how Abbotsford currently manages its urban forest.

A 29-page report suggests the city can do much more to manage its urban forest. The report says the city’s current tree bylaw and development process aren’t “aligning to achieve good outcomes for tree retention or replacement,” that the city lacks resource to review and monitor tree plans at new developments, and that zoning rules mean some of the city’s greenest neighbourhoods are losing trees.

You can read the full report below. The News will have a larger story in an upcoming issue and online at abbynews.com:

Urban Forestry by Tyler Olsen on Scribd

