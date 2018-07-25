Re: Firehall

Saying 'No' is easy, but saying 'Yes' to the journey that takes us into the future takes vision, courage, and leadership.

Letter to the Editor,

Sheila Barling’s positive and forward thinking letter was like a breath of fresh air!

Sheila is right; this isn’t about us right here and now. Let’s look out to the horizon and say “What can we be?”. Looking at our feet or behind us does not let us glimpse the future. Let’s look with pride at the positive advancements and progress in the Town of Creston and surrounding Areas. Let’s collectively “pay it forward” with our willingness to contribute to the growth of the Town and Area.

Saying ‘No’ is easy, but saying ‘Yes’ to the journey that takes us into the future takes vision, courage, and leadership.

Bev Boyle | Kuskanook and Creston, BC