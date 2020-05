Re-decking of Trent River Bridge planned for week of May 19

Drivers can expect delays starting Tuesday May 19, through to Friday, May 22, between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. while crews perform a bridge re-deck at the Trent River Bridge, on Highway 19A in Royston.

The Trent River bridge on Highway 19A will be undergoing a re-decking May 19-22. Expect delays. Photo by Terry Farrell

Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect with up to 20-minute delays.

