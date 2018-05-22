RDOS: threat of flooding is not over yet

Flood protection infrastructure should not be removed as the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said the threat of flooding is not yet over.

Residents are reminded to exercise caution around all flooded areas and to not remove or tamper with tiger dams, baboons and sandbags that are currently in place. The RDOS said in a news release that installed armouring should remain in place until crews come to take them down. For those with sandbags in place on private property, residents will be advised when the threat of flooding has passed.

Sand used in the sandbags are not the natural foreshore on lakes and waterways so proper and responsible disposal is required. The RDOS or local government will provide directions on how to dispose of these materials with centralized drop off zones that will open at the appropriate time.

EOC Update: May 18, 2018 3:45 pm – @CanadianForces on site at Twin Lakes adding sandbags and fixing up gabion baskets in order to hold back the increasing water levels.. #bcfloods #2018freshet pic.twitter.com/mnnIpQWzzD — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) May 18, 2018

As the spring freshet continues, the RDOS said the flood threat will not be over for some times as spring meltwater is unpredictable and may fluctuate.

The RDOS said areas of most concern are:

(Area C) Sportsmens Bowl, as roadways and infrastructure are being assessed and armouring redeployed or moved to adjust protection measures.

(Area D) Twin Lakes, as the lake is still rising and pressures are building against armouring walls.

(Area G) Olalla as groundwater and overland flooding still threatens homes. Keremeos Creek banks are compromised and work is underway and Similkameen River where banks and dykes are being worked on at present.

(Area H) Tulameen/Otter Lake where the lake is stabilizing but there is still significant snow up above which needs to melt and work its way through the natural drainage routes.

The RDOS is working with partners on a flood recovery plan to support communities to recover form flooding.

Kristi Patton | Editor

