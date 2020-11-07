RDOS, Keremeos, Oliver, Osoyoos to receive Safe Restart grant funding

The funding supports reopening facilities and costs from COVID-19

The Village of Keremeos is one of the recipients of funding from the Safe Restart Grant. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

Keremeos, Oliver and Osoyoos will be getting a step up to recover from COVID-19 thanks to the province’s Safe Restart Grant.

The provincial government issued $425 million to municipal governments across B.C. to support reopening municipal facilities and other emergency costs.

Keremeos will receive $659,000, Oliver will get $1,591,000 and Osoyoos $1,539,000.

The Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen will also be receiving $773,000 as part of the Safe Restart Grant.

The funds will be available to communities for immediate use, as many municipalities begin planning their budgets for 2021.

The grant is the result of collaboration and advocacy between the Union of B.C. Municipalities, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, and the Province of B.C.

