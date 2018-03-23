RDOS flooding update – sandbags now available

Rock fall, flooding and minor landslides in areas of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen

Heavy rain in the Okanagan caused a culvert to overfill and undermine and wash out the roadway on Sunnybrook Drive - east of Heritage Boulevard in the Heritage Hills area south of Penticton. Submitted photo

Rock fall, flooding and minor landslides in several areas of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen due to heavy rainfall have prompted the availability of sand bags to the general public.

The emergency operations centre sent out a news release on Friday morning stating, that along with other agencies, the RDOS is assessing damages in several areas. The KVR Trail is closed, south of Arawana Road above Naramata, due to a washout in the vicinity of Workman Place. The RDOS asks the public to avoid using the trail until further notice, as the extent of damage or risk of further collapse is being assessed.

The RDOS is providing residents support with sand and sand bags at locations where damage or flooding has occurred including:

Electoral Area C (rural Oliver)

– Willowbrook Fire Hall – 3395 Willowbrook Rd.

– In Oliver at the fire hall – 369 Similkameen Ave.

Electoral Area D (east and west side of Skaha Lake, Kaleden, Twin Lakes and Okanagan Falls)

– Okanagan Falls – Keogan Park, across from 1512 Cedar St.

Electoral Area E (Naramata, Glenfir and Indian Rock)

– Naramata Fire Hall – 1095 Lower Debeck Rd.

Those requiring emergency social services support can be assisted at 250-486-1890.

